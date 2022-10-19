HELLOGANSS HS 75T Keyboard Review

The HELLOGANSS HS 75T implements many of the current keyboard enthusiast must-have features while managing to keep the price down. One of the main highlights for me when starting the review process was the rather unique customizable RGB D-pad joystick. After daily driving it for two weeks now, I’m ready to give my verdict.

Count the features

As mentioned in the intro, the HELLOGANSS HS 75T boasts many of the features that enthusiasts look for in a modern mechanical keyboard. This starts with the unboxing experience, as the HS 75T comes bundled with a manual, dust cover, keycap and switch pullers, USB-C cable and adapter, as well as additional keycaps, block covers, and a different colored knob. It’s always nice to find a generous amount of goodies included in the box, even in a more budget board like this.

There is a range of interesting features to discover when looking at the keyboard itself. First, the 75% layout is complemented by the knob which controls music, though it can also be rebound or swapped out for a standard key instead.

Then there’s the RGB D-pad joystick which, by default, controls the various lighting effects, but can be customized to do almost anything the user wants. The keycaps also draw the eye with their two-tone color schemes, of which there are four variants. They use PBT plastic and have the rough texture that leads to enhanced durability.

Going deeper

Beneath the surface will be Gateron Baby Kangaroo switches for those buying the HS 75T, though my review sample came equipped with Gateron Yellows for speedier dispatch. While I’d liked to have tried the Baby Kangaroo switches, it was nice to test the Yellows for the first time, as they are known as a good budget linear. I have to say that they feel and sound great, so hopefully the Baby Kangaroo switches can offer a similar experience. Of course, users are free to swap these switches out. This is easily achieved thanks to full hotswappable support.

While I like the switches a lot, the stabilizers leave a lot to be desired. Initially, I thought they were fine, but the Left Shift, Enter, and Backspace keys all have a stickiness to them. I’d normally associate this with overlubing, though it might be the type of lube being used. Either way, this is a key area of scrutiny for new keyboard owners and so the folks at HELLOGANSS will want to make sure they are re-checking the stabilizers before sending the paid-for units out. The space bar is without issue, however, and sounds and feels great!

Wireless wonder

Going even further beneath the surface reveals a sound-dampening material that helps prevent any hollowness. There’s also a big battery that powers the two wireless modes. Users can choose between the low-powered Bluetooth mode and the 2.4 GHz mode. The latter requires the included USB receiver. This is stored in a dedicated spot on the bottom of the HS 75T, which is a nice touch.

All-in-all, the HS 75T feels solid enough in terms of weight and lack of flex, but the premium feel is heavily limited by the entirely plastic outer shell. The knob and D-pad feel cheap, too, though they still work perfectly fine.

Users looking to fully customize the HS 75T will want to install the optional software. This opens up the ability to fine-tune the RGB lighting, reassign keys, and set up various macros. It’s not the most polished application, but it gets the job done.

Final Verdict Priced at $109.99 (with shipping on top), the HELLOGANSS HS 75T delivers a great wireless typing experience alongside a clean and minimal aesthetic that won’t break the bank. With that said, the stabilizers are definitely in need of some love on my unit, so I hope HELLOGANSS can get that sorted ahead of shipping units out. With that solved, this board gets a big thumbs up from me, especially for those inspired by the cheap-feeling, yet perfectly functional, knob and D-pad combination.