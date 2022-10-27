TCP Pro PS5 Controller Review

As the PlayStation community recovers from the surprisingly expensive DualSense Edge price tag, I’ve been on the hunt for a cheap yet cheerful custom PS5 controller solution. For me, the must-have feature for any custom pad, above all other modifications, is back buttons. Unfortunately, many custom controller sellers bundle in a load of other modifications that quickly boost the price up. Thankfully, for those on a tighter budget, who just want the back buttons and not much more, the TCP Pro PS5 controller is a simple, yet effective, choice.

As simple as you make it

Don’t get me wrong, you can head over to The Controller People’s PS5 controller builder and layer on the custom shells, buttons, sticks, and modifications for an ultimate pad, but I’m keen to highlight the freedom to also make it as simple and cheap as you like. This is going to be very attractive to those who just want the functionality that back buttons add, without having to splurge on any extras that they deem unnecessary.

With that said, the TCP Pro PS5 controller that I’ve been sent for review features a couple of extra features on top of the “ClickSticks” back buttons. These include Digital Triggers, which limit the movement of the R2 and L2 triggers for rapid inputs and firing. There’s also the Interchangeable Analogue System, which basically means that users can swap out the analog sticks for some included longer or shorter versions.

The paid advantage

Like it or not, there’s a clear advantage to using a custom PS5 pad like the TCP Pro PS5 controller over the standard DualSense. In games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Warzone, the ability to map X to a ClickStick allows me to keep aiming and firing at enemies while bouncing around. I assign the other ClickStick to O for super-fast melee attacks. Often, if I meet an enemy around a corner, I’ll get the drop on them with a quick stab.

The ClickSticks are remappable, too, enabling users to quickly reassign which button does what. This can be useful when moving between gaming genres, where games don’t necessarily need additional “Jump” and “Melee” buttons.

When compared to competing back button solutions, ClickSticks find themselves in an interesting place. After using a bunch of custom PS5 controllers, I find the ClickSticks the easiest to get used to. When I was getting used to them, there were very few accidental triggers, which is normally an issue. However, they don’t feel like the sturdiest bits of plastic and I wouldn’t trust a heavy-handed or temperamental gamer with them for very long.

Despite my concerns, after using this controller for over a month, exclusively for all of my PS5 and PC gamepad needs, the ClickSticks are as good as new and I’ve had zero issues with them. I’d just encourage those who get this pad to treat it with care to maximize its longevity.

The usual warning

As is usual for these custom controller reviews, it would be remiss of me to skip over the warranty information. The Controller People offers a 14-day money-back guarantee on all products with a “no-quibble return.” I think this gives customers a good amount of time to make sure the pad works for them.

Additionally, there’s a three-month standard warranty, which can be extended up to one year for an additional fee.

TCP Pro PS5 Controller review sample was provided by The Controller People.

Final Verdict Starting at $160, the TCP Pro PS5 controller is a tempting option at a time when Sony’s own custom pad is launching at $200. What’s more, The Controller People’s controller builder allows users to choose exactly which features they do and don’t want, tailoring the set of mods to their needs and the price to their budget. For example, those just wanting ClickSticks can drop the cost down to $120.