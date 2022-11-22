FlexiSpot Comhar EW8M Standing Desk Review

The FlexiSpot Comhar EW8M standing desk is packed full of the latest tech, yet still manages to appear slim and fit into extremely small spaces. After reviewing a bunch of standing desks over the years, I turned to FlexiSpot for a smaller desk that would fit into a tiny alcove in my bedroom. I was pointed toward the EW8M and I’m happy to say that it has fulfilled the role perfectly.

For spaces big and small

Setting up the EW8M is a breeze, as there are only three steps. First, the tabletop and desk frame must be attached. Then the desk feet are bolted on. Finally, the power cords are connected and the desk is flipped over. This process takes about 10 minutes when being careful, though a seasoned desk builder could get it up in five. It’s that easy.

For me, the highlight of the EW8M is just how little space it takes up. At 120 cm wide, it fits perfectly where our old wardrobe used to be. This has turned previously unused space into a neat little bedroom office setup for my partner.

Full of features

Of course, the main draw of a standing desk is the sit-stand functionality. The EW8M doesn’t disappoint with a height adjustment range between 72-121 cm. At 6′ 7″, I push standing desks to their limit, which can often mean dealing with a wobbly work surface. Thanks to the crossbar used on this desk, wobble at the maximum height is kept to a minimum, but is much less noticeable when set to my partner’s height of 5′ 10″.

Quickly moving from a sitting to standing position is a huge benefit for those working from home. An alarm can be set to remind users to stand again, making it easy to form good habits. The EW8M makes use of FlexiSpot’s anti-collision function, too, meaning the desk will stop if it detects an object blocking it from moving up or down. As someone who almost crushed their PC case with an older standing desk model, I appreciate this feature enormously.

Even more features

Another feature that is well worth highlighting is the selection of USB ports for charging, of which there are three. This is great for those who want to plug in a phone and tablet charger, or even power their USB-C supported laptop.

The embedded embedded drawer is also worthy of mention. It’s shallow enough to not cause any issues with legroom, but can still fit books, a keyboard, and other office essentials. The drawer tucks away neatly when not in use and blends in well with the white frame.

There are four memory settings available on the EW8M. These each allow for a different height setting, so two users can have a sitting and standing position memorized. This is extremely handy, as users don’t have to remember the exact height they prefer. They just push a button and the desk quickly adjusts.

EW8M review sample provided by FlexiSpot.

Final Verdict The EW8M combines the Comhar size and features with a quality white/wooden finish that looks the part in a modern minimalist setup. It stands at the top of my list when it comes to FlexiSpot desks and it’s transformed the way my partner works, as she’s now able to change between sitting and standing for a healthier working day. Currently available for $399.99 (though soon to be featured in a “Black Friday Mega Sale” during November 25-28 for $339.99), the EW8M is well-priced for what’s on offer here. It’s a combination of what FlexiSpot does so well and is sure to be a great investment for those looking to embrace the sit-stand lifestyle.