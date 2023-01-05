Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick Review

Fight sticks are a niche peripheral. However, when it comes to certain applications, nothing else will do. Whether you’re facing off in a major fighting game tournament or just playing some classics on MAME, you want a quality arcade controller, and it’s hard to find one better than the new Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick.

For the most part, the Victrix Pro FS is everything you would want in an arcade stick. It’s lightweight, has quality buttons and a great joystick, and looks sleek and sophisticated. However, there is one major feature missing that might be a major turn-off for potential buyers.

Sleek Design

Many arcade sticks (even in this price range) are hulking plastic masses that lack portability, but not this one. The Pro FS is made from a single piece of aircraft-grade aluminum, which gives it durability and a clean look many of its peers lack.

This stick is made with portability in mind and features a carry handle on either side, making it easy to slide in and out of a bag. The joystick is also detachable, which prevents it from snagging or, in the worst case, breaking.

Ideally, you’ll play the Pro FS on a desk or table, but Victrix has recognized that’s not always possible. The bottom panel has a thin foam pad that helps support the stick if you’re using it in your lap. The chassis is also sloped in the front, which forms a wrist rest.

Layout and connectivity

The Pro FS comes with a joystick and eight primary buttons, all made by Sanwa Denshi. It also has a trackpad and additional controls at the top, allowing you to control the PS4 or PS5 menus without needing an additional controller. The only controls on a DualShock 4 or DualSense that aren’t mapped on the Pro FS by default is the D-Pad. Fortunately, there’s a quick shortcut to switch the joystick mapping between analog stick and D-Pad modes.

The only place we have to dock points for the Pro FS is connectivity. It can connect to a PS4, PS5, or PC via USB-C (USB-C to USB-A or an adapter is required for PS4) and is wired only. I know with a fight stick, most people are looking for minimum latency, but I would have loved a wireless mode for casual playing. If I’m just using MAME or fighting against the CPU, I don’t necessarily need minimum latency, and I’ll gladly exchange it for convenience.

Customization

Most pre-built arcade sticks don’t have much room for customization. However, with the Pro FS, you have full access to the controller’s internals via the bottom panel. So, if you want to swap out the joystick or buttons, they’re easily accessible.

Price

While the Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick is great, that all comes with a price tag. The white and purple variants both retail for $399.99. Most people won’t be able to justify paying the same amount as a Discless PS5 for a controller. It’s a tough sale to the average gamer considering its lack of wireless connectivity.

However, if you want the best quality fight stick, you will be paying a similar amount or more to build one or source it from another company.

Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick Review: The Final Verdict The Pro FS has a premium feel for a premium price. It’s a fantastic product and one of the best out-of-the-box arcade sticks available. Unfortunately, the lack of wireless connectivity lowers its utility and makes it less attractive for casual gaming.