Willow TV Series Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Beats Wednesday Netflix Show

The Willow TV show is now out on Disney Plus and critics have cast their votes. The good news for Lucasfilm is that the Willow TV series Rotten Tomatoes score is very high. In fact, as of the time of writing, the Willow Disney Plus series is scoring significantly higher than another popular fantasy show this month — the Wednesday Addams show on Netflix.

The Willow TV Series Rotten Tomatoes score is higher than Wednesday

At the present time, the Willow TV show’s Rotten Tomatoes score is 84% from over 30 critic reviews. While this may go higher or lower as more outlets review the new Disney Plus series, it is unlikely to significantly drop. Consequently, Willow’s score is significantly higher than the popular Wednesday Netflix series, which has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 70% from over 70 outlets.

Dove (Ellie Bamber) in Lucasfilm’s WILLOW exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Critics seem taken by the sequel series to the near-forgotten 1988 Lucasfilm fantasy movie. Collider calls it “the fantasy answer to Top Gun: Maverick” and Inverse says that the series is “more spellbinding than it has any right to be.” Not all the reviews are positive, of course, such as Slashfilm which calls Willow “a two-hour movie stretched to a length of eight hours.” Nevertheless, good result.

However, the audience scores for both Willow and Wednesday tell a different story. Whereas Willow outperforms Wednesday critically, the audience score currently stands at a shockingly low 47%. Wednesday is the exact opposite, with an audience score of 88% — much higher than the critical reaction to either series. One of the main issues that Willow’s audience seems to have is anachronistic “modern dialogue and humor,” although most praise Warwick Davis’ return as Willow.

Willow episodes 1 and 2 are now streaming on Disney Plus.