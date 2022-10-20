Resident Evil Re:Verse Beta Dates and Times, Roadmap Revealed

Capcom has revealed the Resident Evil Re:Verse beta dates, including the start time and end time for the early access period, during the Resident Evil showcase that aired earlier today, October 20. Resident Evil Re:Verse is an online exclusive multiplayer game that will allow players to battle using popular characters from the series in 4-6 player “survival horror revenge matches.”

The game will be free for anyone who purchased either Resident Evil Village or the Gold Edition of the game, It’s set to release on October 28, 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, and Steam. Resident Evil 9 was sadly not announced, but a new trailer for The Winters Expansion for Resident Evil Village (via PlayStation LifeStyle) was.

Those who already own Resident Evil Village will be able to enter the Early Access period on PS4 (or PS5) for Resident Evil Re:Verse between the following times:

Start Date and Time: October 23, 2022 at 19:00 PDT (or October 24 at 3:00 BST)

End Date and Time: October 25, 2022 at 23:00 PDT (or October 26 at 7:00 BST)

This Early Access period will give you the chance to try the full game before it releases and requires that you have a Capcom ID for online gameplay. Capcom will be using this period to test the game’s crossplay features as well.

Resident Evil Re:Verse roadmap schedule

In addition, Capcom has revealed what content has already been slated for the game starting from release to several future updates:

Release: 6 Survivors, 5 Creatures, 2 Stages, Challenge Mission 1, Battle Pass (Level 1-30)

Update 1: 1 more Survivor, 1 more Stage, 8 more Costumes, Challenge Mission 2, Battle Pass (Level 30-60)

Update 2: 1 more Survivor, 2 more Costumes, Challenge Mission 3

Update 3: 1 more Survivor, 1 more Creature, 7 more Costumes, Challenge Mission 4, Battle Pass (level 61-90)

Capcom also promises more updates after that with even more content.