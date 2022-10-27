Modern Warfare 2 VPN and Region Switching May Ban Players Temporarily

For the tech-savvy Call of Duty fans, it can be tempting to use a VPN or console region switching to get early access to the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. Regardless of whether the game is being played on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One, it’s possible for players to trick their system into thinking they are in a different region, thereby forcing early access.

Early access to MW2 using a VPN or region switching can result in a ban

Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 27, 2022

For those thinking about using a VPN or region switching to get early access to the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer modes, you may want to think again. Developer Infinity Ward has explicitly mentioned how attempting to get early access will result in connectivity issues and the user’s account being locked out of the game until the official launch time in that player’s region.

This will be disappointing news for hardcore players who wanted to start grinding out multiplayer unlocks as soon as possible. Thankfully, it shouldn’t be too long before the game is out across all regions.

For now, it might be best to just stick to the single-player campaign while you wait for the multiplayer to unlock. Here’s how many missions the story mode has. Alternatively, Warzone is still a worthy option. Arm yourself with the best meta weapons here.