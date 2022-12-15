Ys X: Nordics Revealed, Launching 2023 for PS4, P55, Switch

Ys X: Nordics has just been announced by Nihon Falcom for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. This latest entry in the long-running action JRPG series celebrates its 35th anniversary and follows Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, a highly acclaimed 2019 title from players in Japan and worldwide. This 10th mainline title introduces new battle mechanics, vast ocean traversal with even some Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag ship combat included, a first for the series.

Image via Falcom

Ys X is set to release in 2023 in Japan first, with no confirmation yet as to when it will be coming to the west. It could be speculated that given the previous title’s release in Japan in September 2019 and then its follow-up in the West in February 2021, western players in need of the translation could be waiting quite a bit.

Image via Falcom

Ys X: Nordics story and gameplay details

Thus far, there isn’t much in the way of story details just yet. This latest title takes place in the northern sea Obelia Bay and sees crimson-haired protagonist Adol Cristin take the helm again — quite literally given these latest screenshots from Falcom. High seas traversal and combat look to be a welcome addition, along with entirely revamped battles using the new “Cross Action” system, which allows players to combine their attacks fluidly with their partner character.

