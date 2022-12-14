The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update PC Bugs and Performance Issues Addressed by CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has unfortunately been a mess on PC with bugs and performance issues widely reported by players. The Witcher 3 Reddit and the community hub on Steam are full of reports of framerate stuttering and other stability issues impacting fans with a wide range of PC specs. Luckily, CD Projekt Red is aware of these problems and is working on a patch to fix the most prominent bugs and glitches.

CD Projekt Red “actively investigating” bugs and performance issues

We are aware of the issues PC players have been reporting since last night's release of the update. We are actively investigating all of the reports and will be providing an update on particular issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience! — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 14, 2022

A tweet from the official Witcher account has acknowledged the issues PC players are experiencing due to The Witcher 3 next-gen update. They hope to provide a patch as soon as possible and are asking for patience from players, despite having months to test it beforehand.

One user on Twitter has replied to CD Projekt Red’s tweet with just one example of the graphical issues (posted above). It looks like Geralt is walking through a field made out of razorblades pretending to be grass.

Numerous Reddit users report that the next-gen update has ruined their game performance, even after updating their drivers and turning off ray-tracing. One user is reportedly baffled by the performance issues since the person’s rig is able to handle Cyberpunk 2077 in 1440p with all ray-tracing options turned on.

At this point, until CD Projekt RED is able to repair the game, we recommend that players remove the next-gen update if it’s causing problems.

You can read the full patch notes for the next-gen update here, as well as transfer your PS4 save for the game to the PS5.