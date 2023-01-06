Fortnite X The Kid LAROI Concert Rumored for Later This Month

A Fortnite x The Kid LAROI concert could be coming later this month according to the latest rumors. The new collaboration is expected to take place mere days after another rumored collaboration with the Dead Space franchise.

When is the Fortnite x The Kid LAROI concert?

The Kid LAROI is expected to have his Fortnite concert on January 24 or 25. This will be just a couple of days after the previously rumored Dead Space collaboration that’s expected on January 23.

The music that’s performed during the concert will apparently be available for a month after the concert airs according to Insider Gaming, so anybody that misses the actual event can listen to it afterward.

No more details were given, although there’s the possibility there will also be limited-time cosmetics available in the Item Shop and rewards for taking part, as seen previously during events like the Ariana Grande concert.

Epic Games is yet to confirm any plans for a The Kid LAROI concert, as well as the aforementioned Dead Space collaboration. For now, players are concentrating on the new mid-season drops and weekly challenges that involve the brand-new Guardian Shield, having just completed the latest collaboration with My Hero Academia.