Fortnite Dead Space Collab Release Date Leaks and Rumors

A Fortnite Dead Space collab has been rumored to tie in with the release date of Dead Space Remake at the start of next year. There are few precious details about the Fortnite x Dead Space collaboration right now, but here’s everything there is to know about the leaks and rumors that are spreading right now.

The Dead Space skins and cosmetics will be released into Fortnite on January 23, 2023 according to the latest leaks.

The collaboration will be released four days before Dead Space Remake hits PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on January 27, according to Insider Gaming. No other details about the collaboration were given, although it’s fair to assume there will be an Isaac skin and several other related cosmetics.

If the rumors are true, Dead Space will be the second crossover and collaboration planned for the month, as The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia is scheduled to be a mid-season drop on January 31. Other new Chapter 4 Season 1 collaborations have included Doom, My Hero Academia, Hulk, MrBeast, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Meanwhile, there are Gears of War and Rick & Morty cosmetics available right now in the Item Shop.