Hogwarts Legacy Map Size and All Location Names Revealed in Leak

The Hogwarts Legacy map size and all location names have been revealed in a leaked copy of the official artbook. This was shared on Twitter by @ManwithSecrets. The map appears to include the major areas of the Hogwarts castle and grounds that movie watchers and book readers will be familiar with.
List of Hogwarts Legacy map locations
The Hogwarts Legacy map includes Hogwart and Hogsmeade. Here are all of the locations that players will be able to explore:
Hogwarts locations
- Great Hall
- Entrance Hall
- Viaduct Court
- Boathouse
- Hufflepuff Commons
- Grand Stair
- Viaduct Bridge
- Slytherin Dungeon
- Ravenclaw Tower
- Faculty Tower
- Clower Tower Court
- Clock Tower
- Gryffindor Tower
- Defence Tower
- Astronomy Tower
- South Tower
- Transfiguration Court
- Central Tower
- Gardens
- Library
- The Room of Requirement
- The Headmaster’s Office
- The Forbidden Forest
Hogsmeade locations
- Ollivander’s Wand Shop
- Tomes and Scrolls
- Potions Shop
- Wizardwear Clothing Shop
- Train Station
Players should expect to see even more locations added to this list, either through official reveals or not-so-official leaks, as we get closer to the February 10 release date.
