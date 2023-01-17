Hogwarts Legacy Map Size and All Location Names Revealed in Leak

The Hogwarts Legacy map size and all location names have been revealed in a leaked copy of the official artbook. This was shared on Twitter by @ManwithSecrets. The map appears to include the major areas of the Hogwarts castle and grounds that movie watchers and book readers will be familiar with.

List of Hogwarts Legacy map locations

The Hogwarts Legacy map includes Hogwart and Hogsmeade. Here are all of the locations that players will be able to explore:

Hogwarts locations

Great Hall

Entrance Hall

Viaduct Court

Boathouse

Hufflepuff Commons

Grand Stair

Viaduct Bridge

Slytherin Dungeon

Ravenclaw Tower

Faculty Tower

Clower Tower Court

Clock Tower

Gryffindor Tower

Defence Tower

Astronomy Tower

South Tower

Transfiguration Court

Central Tower

Gardens

Library

The Room of Requirement

The Headmaster’s Office

The Forbidden Forest

Hogsmeade locations

Ollivander’s Wand Shop

Tomes and Scrolls

Potions Shop

Wizardwear Clothing Shop

Train Station

Players should expect to see even more locations added to this list, either through official reveals or not-so-official leaks, as we get closer to the February 10 release date.

