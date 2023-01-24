Ridiculous Ranged Weapons Fortnite Challenge Frustrates Players

The latest Fortnite weekly challenges have introduced a ranged weapons quest that is frustrating players with its ridiculous requirements. Players have to “Eliminate a player with no ranged weapons in your inventory and while on foot”, leaving several wondering how exactly they can go about this.

Most players are getting confused by the meaning of ranged weapons. Basically, this is all categories of guns (assault rifles, shotguns, snipers, pistols, etc.), bows, and throwable items like grenades. None of these items can be in a player’s inventory when they attempt to eliminate the other player.

One of the most popular methods of completing the challenge on Reddit is to down a player using a ranged weapon. Players then drop all of the ranged weapons from their inventory before eliminating the player with a Pickaxe to complete the Fortnite challenge. Others have used items like the Shockwave Hammer and Deku Smash to complete the objective. Of course, to be on foot players cannot use a vehicle for their Elimination.

The latest Fortnite weekly challenges also require players to deal damage with a Pistol and an SMG, open Chests, and make use of the newly-added Big Bush Bomb item.