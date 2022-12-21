Fortnite: My Hero Academia Deku Smash Mythic Item Disabled Due to Potential Seizure Danger

Fortnite‘s latest collaboration with the popular anime My Hero Academia has hit a pretty big bump as Deku Smash – a mythic item fans were most excited to use – has been disabled by the devs, possibly due to seizure dangers.

The popular item essentially allows the player to perform Izuku Midoriya’s famous Smash punch attack from the anime, sending opponents flying amidst a huge gust of wind pressure and lights. Players weren’t offered much of an explanation from Epic Games, and have been left in the dark for nearly half a day.

Why is Deku Smash disabled in Fortnite?

Currently, there’s no further statement or clarification from Epic Games on why exactly Deku Smash is removed, however, Fortnite players took to Reddit to discuss the potential reasoning, with many signs pointing towards a danger regarding photosensitivity issues in the Mythic’s animation.

A post garnering over 4,000 upvotes warning others of the potential epileptic seizures had actually reached Epic, where a Community Coordinator responded, saying they had taken steps to address this and will continue to monitor.

While this still doesn't offer an exact explanation, this is the closest fans seem to be to any kind of answer right now.