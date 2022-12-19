Assassin’s Creed Jade Mobile Leaks Include Ezio’s Family Theme, Gameplay, Locations

Footage leaking much of Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade has started to appear online over the past few hours, revealing gameplay, locations, and even the inclusion of Ezio’s family theme.

The footage is seemingly being leaked by those who participated in a recent playtest for the game, set in Qin Dynasty Ancient China. The upcoming mobile-only title is showing itself to be quite ambitious given the scale of combat and stealth gameplay one would only expect from AAA entries into the series on PC and console.

Uploaded by ActualSpider-Man on YouTube

Is Ezio in Assassin’s Creed Jade?

Given Codename Jade’s setting being 3rd-century BC in China, it’s highly unlikely that Ezio will be making an appearance, being a Renaissance-era man himself. The only confirmation of anything Ezio-related is the inclusion of the family theme, composed for and played on traditional Chinese instruments, it’s probably just a nice nod.

Uploaded by KiwiHub tome on YouTube

Assassin’s Creed Jade gameplay and locations leaked

Revealed in further footage is the inclusion of classic AC stealth mechanics like the free-fall into hay, as well as more modern gameplay trappings such as damage-indicated combat and what looks to be a fully open world. Also worth mentioning is the inclusion of in-game locations such as The Great Wall and Gaonu Terrace.

