The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Includes Cyberpunk 2077 Easter Egg

CD Projekt has fans of both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 wrapped around its fingers with the recent next-gen update adding a substantial easter egg connecting the two worlds even further.

After a less-than-stellar launch of the update – with players even trying to remove it – secret hunters were treated to confirmation of a direct link between Geralt’s world and Night City. Subscribers of the ‘FF:06:B5’ unresolved Cyberpunk 2077 theory have seen the flames fanned once more with this looking to be connected.

How to find The Witcher 3’s Cyberpunk 2077 easter egg

The easter egg in question

To locate the Witcher 3’s Cyberpunk 2077 easter egg, do the following: Head to Velen, and travel to the Destroyed Bastion It can be recognized as three small ruins. Flip the newly added switches, and fight the Earth Elemental that appears. Once defeated, a portal will appear, enter it, and it will transport the player to the top of the bastion. Descend down into a room with Wraiths and check one of the walls for the symbol. Watch out, these Wraiths are unkillable. It could be best to find the symbol and enter Photo Mode to take an uninterrupted look.

Secret hunters will notice the symbol’s immediate likeness to the yet-to-be-explained ‘FF:06:B5’ statues found in Cyberpunk 2077, which has its own (and now reanimated) subreddit dedicated to figuring it out.

Image via u/leprotravel on Reddit

The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 are just full of surprises, who knows what will come of this as the mystery unfolds?