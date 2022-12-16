Fortnite: My Hero Academia Skins Leak Includes All Might, Deku, Ochaco, and Bakugo

The Fortnite item shop reset is nearly upon us, and with it comes a full leak of the My Hero Academia collaboration. Popular characters All Might, Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya, Ochaco ‘Uravity’ Uraraka, and Katsuki Bakugo have all been added as skins, along with a number of MHA-themed cosmetics and emotes.

The leak comes from none other than ShiinaBR, an Epic Games-partnered creator and leaker who posted an early reveal showcase video on YouTube of the upcoming anime additions.

Fortnite: MHA skins and cosmetics revealed

As confirmed from the early footage, it looks like All Might, Deku, and Bakugo’s outfits have two styles each. All Might can swap to his true self, Tohinori Yagi, Deku has a Full Cowl style, and Bakugo can swap between his winter and standard hero attire. A second style wasn’t shown for Ochaco. Also included in the showcase are new back bling and pickaxes themed after the characters, as well as a cute Principal Nezu one too.

Most notably for fans of the series, legendary and epic emotes have also been introduced for All Might and Deku, including All Might’s Transform and Deku’s Quirk.

