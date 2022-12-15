Death Stranding Movie Based on Hideo Kojima Video Game in the Works

A film based on the hit video game Death Stranding is in the works. Creator Hideo Kojima is working on the feature through Kojima Productions, partnering with Barbarian executive producer Alex Lobovici’s Hammerstone Studios.

Kojima “couldn’t be more excited” about Death Stranding film

Image Credit: Kojima Productions

Following the announcement (via Deadline), Kojima said: “I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership,” calling it a “pivotal moment for the franchise.” Lebovici added that he was “thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation,” promising that it would be an “authentic “Hideo Kojima” production.”

Though the film is expected to adapt elements from the Death Stranding game, the plot may be completely different. New features and characters within the same universe will be introduced, though the overall plot is, for now, being kept under wraps.

Still, we can assume that the world will have still been left to ruin after a catastrophic event known as the “Death Stranding,” with those from the afterlife now roaming the planet and potentially putting an end to humanity once and for all. Whether or not the game’s protagonist Sam Bridges will feature remains to be seen, and could depend on actor Norman Reedus’ availability after he brought the character to life on console.

Death Stranding has received numerous accolades since its initial 2019 release, before a “Director’s Cut” dropped in 2021. Last week at The Game Awards 2022, a sequel was announced as being in development for PlayStation 5, with Kojima returning to helm the project. With over 10 million players jumping into the game since launch, many will be hoping for a film that echoes that success.

