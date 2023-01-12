Cyberpunk 2077 Could Be Coming to Xbox Game Pass Soon

Cyberpunk 2077 could be on its way to Xbox Game Pass after users reportedly noticed a listing for the game being available on the service.

A listing for the game was posted to Reddit, and beneath its developer and download size information is a reference to ‘Game Pass Ultimate.’ This potentially means that it will be made available on the Xbox and PC Game Pass services.

The alleged Cyberpunk 2077 Game Pass release hasn’t been confirmed by Xbox, so there is no set date on when it could potentially make its way to the service. However, if this listing is accurate and Game Pass Ultimate has been displayed alongside the game’s store page, then this could suggest the CD Projekt Red RPG will launch on the platform sooner rather than later.

CD Projekt Red denied it had struck up a deal with Game Pass or PlayStation Plus back in a September 2022 investor call (via Pure Xbox), saying that it would only discuss deals when they had happened:

“…whether there are any potential deals with Xbox [Game Pass] and PlayStation [Plus] – we’ve done some deals in the past, but if there’s any deal happening, we’ll only be able to talk about in the future, and anything that’s going to happen will be announced at an appropriate time. We don’t have anything on this matter to share now.”

However, now we’re in 2023, CDPR may have changed its stance on Game Pass, in the same year that its Game of the Year edition will be released.