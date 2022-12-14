The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update PC: How to Remove, Undo, and Roll Back?

Unfortunately, The Witcher 3 next-gen update has caused significant performance issues on PC. This has lead players to ask how to remove, undo, rollback, and otherwise play the game without the update applied. Users for both the Steam and GOG versions of The Witcher 3 report bugs, glitches, and stability problems. Even CD Projekt RED has acknowledged the wide range of issues in an official tweet.

Players need to revert their version of The Witcher 3 to the earlier v1.32 build to remove the next-gen update on PC via Steam or GOG. Here’s how to do that:

On Steam, you need to right-click on the game in your library, head to Properties, select Beta, and then choose the Classic version of the game.

On GOG, you can go to Settings, choose Manage Installation, then Configure, find the beta branches dropdown menu, and select the Classic version.

For Steam, you will also want to make sure that you disable the automatic updates option, so that the next-gen update isn’t continually applied whenever you start the game or the Steam client itself.

Once CD Projekt RED is able to fix the problems with the next-gen update on PC, hopefully sooner than later, you can change the settings back to their default.