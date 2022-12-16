Fortnite My Hero Academia Quest: Where to Find Training Dummies Locations

The Fortnite My Hero Academia collaboration has given players more quests to complete, one of which is to rescue six training dummies in the water. If you’re wondering where to find the Fortnite training dummies, here are all of their locations and how to rescue them.
Where to find training dummies in Fortnite
Here are the six places to find the training dummies in Fortnite:
- In the islet southeast of the Royal Ruin landmark
- In the lake surrounding The Citadel
- In the lake just south of Anvil Square
- In the ice at the Icy Islets landmark
- In the pond west of Meadow Mansion and Frenzy Fields
- In Lute Lake, southeast of Faulty Splits
While players will need to find all six training dummies, this does not have to be done in a single match.
How to rescue training dummies
To rescue the training dummies, players need to approach them in the water/ice and hold the button to interact with them.
Once all of the dummies have been rescued, players will receive 20,000 XP for completing the quest. Other My Hero Academia quests include acquiring Deku’s Smash, damaging opponents with explosives, and spending time airborne with the Shockwave Hammer. There are also Winterfest quests to complete, including finding pizza in Cozy Lodge.