Fortnite My Hero Academia Quest: Where to Find Training Dummies Locations

The Fortnite My Hero Academia collaboration has given players more quests to complete, one of which is to rescue six training dummies in the water. If you’re wondering where to find the Fortnite training dummies, here are all of their locations and how to rescue them.

Where to find training dummies in Fortnite

Here are the six places to find the training dummies in Fortnite:

In the islet southeast of the Royal Ruin landmark

In the lake surrounding The Citadel

In the lake just south of Anvil Square

In the ice at the Icy Islets landmark

In the pond west of Meadow Mansion and Frenzy Fields

In Lute Lake, southeast of Faulty Splits

While players will need to find all six training dummies, this does not have to be done in a single match.

How to rescue training dummies

To rescue the training dummies, players need to approach them in the water/ice and hold the button to interact with them.

Once all of the dummies have been rescued, players will receive 20,000 XP for completing the quest. Other My Hero Academia quests include acquiring Deku’s Smash, damaging opponents with explosives, and spending time airborne with the Shockwave Hammer. There are also Winterfest quests to complete, including finding pizza in Cozy Lodge.