Fortnite Update 3.76 Patch Notes: Has the Shockwave Hammer Returned?

The surprise Fortnite update 3.76 has brought the Shockwave Hammer back into the game, but those looking for full patch notes will be disappointed at the moment. Epic Games is yet to release a full list of changes included in the hotfix for January 10, 2023, but here’s everything we know about that has been added to the game or fixed.

We'll be undergoing a brief downtime starting at 4 AM ET to deploy a patch addressing several issues including bouncing with the Shockwave Hammer more often than intended. Downtime is expected to last about one hour. pic.twitter.com/6aF8BWImky — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 9, 2023

Fortnite update 3.76 has reintroduced the Shockwave Hammer after it was disabled yesterday to fix a glitch that allowed players to fly around the map indefinitely. Many players and insiders weren’t expecting the weapon to come back until next week at least, but Epic obviously felt the fix was fairly urgent.

The Fortnite servers were down for a period of approximately an hour and addressed “several issues” in addition to the problem with the Shockwave Hammer. However, it’s unknown what other gameplay improvements and bug fixes were added with the update at the time of writing.

Other content that has been added today, January 10, includes the Thrasher Massai mid-season drop. There’s also a new batch of Weekly Challenges, although the Reboot Rally challenges have now been removed from the game as they expired today.