When Is the Fortnite Shockwave Hammer Coming Back?

The Fortnite Shockwave Hammer has been removed from the game following a glitch, but the good news is that it’s temporary and it will be coming back with the game’s next update. Here’s everything you need to know about when the Shockwave Hammer will return.

When will the Fortnite Shockwave Hammer return?

The Shockwave Hammer will be re-enabled in the next Fortnite game update.

This was originally expected to be tomorrow, January 10, 2023, but it is unlikely Epic Games will get the problem fixed that quickly. Instead, the next game update is expected to be released on January 17, or even January 24.

Originally introduced as part of Chapter 4 Act 1, the Shockwave Hammer was disabled earlier today after players exploited a glitch that let them bypass the weapon’s cooldown period through ground slam moves that allowed them to fly across the map infinitely. Players had been complaining about the glitch for quite a while after watching others stay airborne for several minutes at a time.

The Shockwave Hammer is not the only item to be removed from the game recently because of a glitch. The My Hero Academia collaboration Deku Smash Mythic item also had to be removed from the game, although this was because of its potential to trigger seizures.