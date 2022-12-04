Fortnite Chapter 4 QR Code: All Coordinates and New Objects

A Fortnite Chapter 4 QR Code appeared on the game’s downtime screen at the end of the Fracture event and it leads to a website where players can enter coordinates to discover new items that will be available during the new Season. Here are all the coordinates and new objects revealed so far.

All Fortnite Chapter 4 coordinates and code combinations

2TH-EK-33P – New “Shock” Pickaxe Harvesting Tool

4J5-DB-S9J – Geno Battle Pass Outfit

6HU-TQ-4BY – Battle Pass Outfit

G9D-39-323 – Doom Slayer Outfit

KNE-LB-4ME – Dirt Bike Motorcycle Vehicle

These five codes make up 16% of the objects to find on the Fortnite Coordinates website. This means there are approximately 40 codes to find. The problem is that there are more than 2.8 trillion possible combinations of letters and numbers to try. Without any further clues, it’s going to take a long time to find them all.

How to find the Fortnite coordinates

Epic Games is teasing coordinates within Fortnite itself. Here’s how to find the coordinates:

Login to the game now that the Unable to Log In errors have been fixed. You will be placed on the downtime screen by a campfire with the Chapter 4 map in the background Objects will randomly float by. Some of these have codes written upon them.

Alternatively, Paradigm actress Brie Larson also tweeted the code for one of the Battle Pass outfits, so keep an eye on social media channels too.