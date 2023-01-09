Fortnite: Why is the Shockwave Hammer Disabled? Infinite Glitch Explained

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has seen some exciting additions over the past few weeks, with the Shockwave Hammer having been one of the most widely used utility items until it was disabled today, January 9.

Players had been exploiting a glitch allowing infinite use of the item to launch themselves across the map by continually slamming the ground and bypassing the 20-second cooldown that was supposed to trigger after 4 consecutive uses. As a result of this, players grew increasingly tired of the issue until Epic Games announced via the Fortnite Status account on Twitter that they had disabled the Shockwave Hammer in all playlists.

Fortnite: Is the Shockwave Hammer coming back?

Right now, it’s looking positive for the return of the Shockwave Hammer, as Epic Games further explained in a tweet that the disabling of the item is only temporary and that it would return in the next update.

Due to an issue, we have temporarily disabled the Shockwave Hammer in all playlists.



Our intent is to re-enable the Shockwave Hammer in the next game update when this issue has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/I2Ap8XCbZ7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 9, 2023

Considering the size of Fortnite and its massive player base, glitches and exploits are bound to be often discovered, as well as some items like the Mythic Deku Smash needing removal due to potential player safety issues. For more Fortnite content, rumors surrounding an Ash Ketchum skin and potential Fortnite x Pokemon collaboration have begun to appear online.