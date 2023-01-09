Fortnite: Is Ash Ketchum Pokemon Skin Coming in 2023?

As if Fortnite couldn’t become any bigger at this point, rumors are surfacing online that Ash Ketchum of Pokemon is coming to the battle royale, and fans of both the quintessential monster-catcher and the mega-hit shooter are feverishly excited. But is that excitement based on any truths?

On January 7, a fan-made video was released, which saw Fortnite players encounter and be explosively defeated by an Ash Ketchum skin, accompanied by Pikachu and Charizard.

While being a very impressive video from YouTuber FeraalsVFX, at the end of the day, it is a fan project that just so happens to have blown up in each of the respective communities, however, there’s still more potential for a Fortnite x Pokemon collaboration than some may realize.

Is an Ash Ketchum Pokemon skin coming to Fortnite?

Currently, there’s no confirmation of Pokemon or an Ash Ketchum skin coming to Fortnite any time soon. However, it may be worth noting that Pokemon Go’s developers Niantic recently acquired NZXR — an augmented reality (AR) company — that previously partnered with Epic Games.

It could be considered a long stretch, but the links in the chain are there from a business standpoint along with recent My Hero Academia, DBZ, and Naruto anime collaborations already under Epic’s belt, it’s hard to say that it’s entirely out of the realm of possibility to see Ash Chug Jugging in the future.

