All Working Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Codes: January 2023 Mystery Gift

Mystery Gifts have made their return to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and just like previous titles, there are numerous limited-time codes that can be redeemed each month. January 2023 is no different as it sees a few codes still remaining available to be claimed for players looking for an extra special (and free) treat.

Distributions in the past have ranged from minor supporting items like Poke Ball or Potion packs up to major exclusive Mythical and Legendary Pokemon, with current gifts offering items such as sandwich ingredients, often used in Shiny hunting.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: January Mystery Gift code list

At the moment, there are four Mystery Gifts for players to receive in January, either via codes or as pre-order bonuses. The full list of January Mystery Gift codes and their accompanying rewards are as follows:

MAKEWA2AMACH1NE – Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust (Only one of the three, at random)

– Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust (Only one of the three, at random) READY4RA1D – 20,000 League Points

– 20,000 League Points HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL – 10x Peanut Butter, 10x Prosciutto, 10x Hamburger, 10x Cream Cheese, 10x Noodles, 10x Rice

– 10x Peanut Butter, 10x Prosciutto, 10x Hamburger, 10x Cream Cheese, 10x Noodles, 10x Rice No code, “Get via Internet” – Pikachu with Flying Tera Type

MAKEWA2AMACH1NE will expire on January 15, 2023, while the READY4RA1D and HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL codes are available until January 31, 2023. Players will need to open the Mystery Gift tab and choose “Get via Internet” if they want their free Flying Tera Pikachu.

