Fortnite Reboot Rally: How to Earn Rewards and Snikt Snikt Emote Via Quests

Fortnite‘s latest Reboot Rally additions to Chapter 4, Season 1’s quests are now available, which offer a Snikt! Snikt! Wolverine-themed emote (and more) in exchange for wrangling friends to play the game with. The quests revolve around rallying anyone in the friends list who hasn’t played Fortnite in the last while and getting them back onto the Island, just in time for Winterfest 2022. By participating in these quests with now-returned friends, players can earn multiple in-game cosmetic rewards.

How to complete Fortnite Reboot Rally quests

To complete the Reboot Rally Quests, you’ll need to do the following: Launch Fortnite and open the Friends tab in the Lobby Sidebar. You should see a Reboot Rally panel here. Scan the QR code, which will offer a unique code from Epic Games. Use the code to see eligible players in the friends list Make sure to reboot them. Start a party with the same rebooted friends to complete Reboot Rally Quests together.

Fortnite Reboot Rally quest list

There are just two available Reboot Rally quests, which players will need to complete with rebooted friends to earn in-game points to exchange for rewards later.

The Fortnite Reboot Rally Quests and points offered are as follows:

Rally your friends from their own profile or the Reboot Rally panel – 50 points Play Battle Royale, Zero Build, Tea, Rumble, and Creator experiences with an eligible friend – 5 points

All Reboot Rally quest rewards

Once players have earned enough points, they can exchange them for new cosmetics, here’s the full list of what’s available:

On Focus Emoticon: 50 points

50 points Controlled Focus Wrap: 100 points

100 points Vision Board Glider: 150 points

150 points Snikt! Snikt! Emote: 250 points

Players have until January 10, 2023 to complete the Reboot Rally quests and it’s worth noting that if the Snikt! Snikt! emote is already owned, players will receive 500 V-Bucks for completion instead.

