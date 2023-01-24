Call of Duty Switch Games Could Be Made at New Activision Studio – Rumor

A new studio from Activision could be developing new Call of Duty Switch games based on speculation on a slew of new LinkedIn job listings. According to YouTuber Doctre81, who regularly scours LinkedIn for information in the games industry, there are more than several suggestions that the Call of Duty series could be in the works for the Nintendo Switch.

New Activision studio could follow Microsoft’s commitment on Call of Duty Switch games

First off, Microsoft has already committed to making Call of Duty games on Nintendo consoles. On December 6, 2022, Xbox boss Phil Spencer stated in a tweet that the company has “entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.” While the acquisition is still in limbo as it seeks approval by multiple regulatory bodies around the world, this would still naturally preempt Activision to begin the process of making games for Switch.

As pointed out by Doctre81, who previously discovered information about Super Mario Collection and Metroid Prime 4, the new Activision job listings (of which there are about 20) for its “new studio” in Austin, Texas are suspicious. Not only is this close to Nintendo’s Retro Studios (though this is honestly a weak correlation), he claims that there are also at least five ex-Nintendo employees who are already staffed at this mysterious studio.

If it is indeed true that this new Activision studio is making Call of Duty Switch games, they will likely be ports or reworks of existing CoD games. In particular, they would likely be developed for the rumored Nintendo Switch 2, production of which could begin in 2023. Hopefully we’ll learn more about what this new studio will be developing sooner than later.