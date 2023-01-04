Nintendo Switch 2 Production Could ‘Happen in 2023’ – Rumor

Rumors of Nintendo Switch 2 production have been sparked by Zenji Nishikawa, a well-known tech reporter in Japan. In the latest issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu, Nishikawa said there seems to be “some kind of movement” from Nintendo regarding new game consoles in 2023, according to several translations. In fact, he heard that a “super VIP” from a “global semiconductor manufacturer” was quietly staying in Japan. How very interesting.

“Super VIP” rumored to be from Nvidia

Nishikawa, as roughly translated by a user on Weibo as well as reporter Ryokutya2089, believes that there may be movement in Nintendo Switch 2 hardware in 2023 due to “human activities” seemingly happening behind the scenes. He says:

“I personally think Nintendo will make some moves in terms of new hardware. even if it didn’t actually go on sale… I got news by chance that a “super VIP” person from an American semiconductor manufacturer who seldom comes to Japan is quietly conducting a personal visit in Japan.”

He continues: “The company’s products have also been used in Nintendo’s game consoles in the past.”

Users on Reddit believe that this company could be Nvidia, since its Tegra X1 processor is used for the Switch and the Tegra T239 chip is rumored to be the chip inside the Switch 2 (according to Notebook Check). However, Nvidia isn’t known for manufacturing semiconductors – they typically pass that job to another company like TSMC. Either way, development on the Nintendo Switch 2 seems well on its way, though its release date is still unknown.