God of War: How to Unlock Realms

There are many realms you can unlock in God of War. Though you start in Midgard, you’ll find you can travel to different realms after a certain point in the game. Some of these are part of the main story, and some of them are optional locations where you’ll find side quests and lore that will deepen your understanding of the God of War universe. Below we’ll show you how to unlock realms and travel to them at will.

What Realms Can You Visit in God of War?

Midgard is the largest realm in God of War, and it’s where you’ll spend a lot of your time. However, of the eight other realms of Norse mythology, you’ll get a chance to travel to five of them.

The other realms you can travel to in God of War are:

Alfheim: Home of the light and dark elves.

Home of the light and dark elves. Helheim: The Norse underworld.

The Norse underworld. Jotunheim: Land of the giants.

Land of the giants. Muspelheim: Fiery homeland of Fire Giants.

Fiery homeland of Fire Giants. Niflheim: Icy, cold, and mysterious.

There are three realms though that will remain blocked to you and cannot be accessed:

Asgard: Home of the Aesir gods.

Home of the Aesir gods. Vanaheim: Realm of the Vanir gods.

Realm of the Vanir gods. Svartalfheim: Where the Dwarves are from.

How to Unlock New Realms in God of War

Of the five realms besides Midgard you can access in God of War, three of them are traveled to as part of the story. Alfheim, Helheim, and Jotunheim are all major parts of the main quest.

The other two, Muspelheim and Niflheim are unlocked from collecting travel runes. To get these runes, you’ll need to find the language ciphers. There are four for each of them, which you can find scattered throughout Midgard. However, the fourth cipher will be located in somewhere that won’t unlock until you’re in the right place in the main quest.