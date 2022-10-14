God of War Haze Weave, Aesirbane, and Niflheim Alloy Locations

Haze Weave, Aesirbane, and Niflheim Alloy are crafting materials in God of War that allow you to craft and upgrade armor. Each of these items is used in the manufacture of Ivaldi’s Mist Armor set, which is some of the best gear in the game. Finding the locations for Haze Weave, Aesirbane, and Niflheim Alloy in God of War is a key end game goal, especially if you’re planning to take on the Valkyries.

How to Get Haze Weave, Aesirbane and Niflheim Allow in God of War

To get to these crafting materials (and unlock access to the armor they’re used to craft and upgrade), you’ll need to unlock Niflheim. Once you’ve done that you can speak to Sindri at his shop that’s not too far from the entrance to Tyr’s Temple. He’ll explain how Niflheim works and task you to go on a side quest to find Ivaldi’s original armor.

The trick to Niflheim is that it’s covered with mists that continuously drain a meter. When the meter is gone, Kratos dies. You can get gear that allows you to stay in the mists longer, but to do that you need to find Haze Weave, Niflheim Alloy, and Aesirbane in God of War (along with Mist Echoes) to do so.

Where to Find Aesirbane, Niflheim Alloy, and Haze Weave Locations

Conveniently, you can find all of these materials in one place: Niflheim. All three of them are exclusive to that realm, which is a good and a bad thing. It’s good that you don’t have to traipse across multiple realms looking for them. It’s bad because Niflheim is a real pain to get around in, especially at first.

These three crafting materials have different drop rates, which means you’ll get some more than others. Niflheim Alloy is the most common, followed by Haze Weave, then Aesirbane. You’ll find all three in the red and gold chests throughout the maze of Ivaldi’s Workshop.

Each of the pieces of the Deadly Mist, Cursed Mist, and Endless Mist armor sets takes a lot of Mist Echoes, Niflheim Alloy, Aesirbane, and Haze Weave to make, maybe more so than any other gear in God of War. This means you’ll have to run through Ivaldi’s Workshop many times before you’ll get them upgraded to maximum. Unfortunately, the layout of the workshop changes up each time so we can’t give you a specific map. However, pretty much every chest there contains one of the items required for the Mist Armor set.

