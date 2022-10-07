Rings of Power Episode 7: Who is Galadriel’s Husband Celeborn?

The Rings of Power episode 7 is now here and it adds many new threads from Tolkien lore, but what may surprise viewers is the confirmation of the Lord of the Rings Celeborn character — and the reveal that Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is married. But who is Galadriel’s husband in the Lord of the Rings saga, and why is his reveal so important to the Rings of Power show on Amazon Prime Video?

Who is the Lord of the Rings Celeborn?

In the Rings of Powers episode 7, Galadriel reveals to Theo the surprising detail that she is married to someone called Celeborn, but hasn’t seen him for a long time and assumes that he may have died. While to a regular viewer this admission might be a shock, the twist actually ties up a Tolkien lore plot hole in the Lord of the Rings show.

Fans more familiar with the movies rather than the book will remember Celeborn as the male elf (played by Marton Csokas) with Cate Blanchett’s Galadriel that meets the Fellowship of the Ring in Lothlorien. His name is not given, but this is Galadriel’s husband whom she references in the Rings of Power.

Celeborn was also a sticking point for the show with many Tolkien purists, as Tolkien’s Unfinished Tales features a lot of Galadriel’s history and states she was married to Celeborn before her brother Finrod died. They lived in Lindon and even supposedly have a daughter by the time period the show is set, called Celebrían.

Where is Celeborn in Rings of Power?

If Celeborn is not in Lindon, he is likely either in Eregion working with Celebrimbor or — perhaps more likely as we haven’t seen it yet — establishing relations with the elves of Lothlorien. Now that Celeborn is confirmed it seems very likely that Galadriel’s husband will show up on the Rings of Power at some point.