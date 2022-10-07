Rings of Power Episode 7: What is Pelargir?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7 had many twists and even introduced the location of Mordor. However, it wasn’t the only new area mentioned, as a place called ‘Pelargir’ was discussed and it sounds like it’ll make its debut in the season finale. But what is this Rings of Power Pelargir location, and how do fans know it?

What is the Lord of the Rings Pelargir location?

Pelargir in the Lord of the Rings is a location in southern Gondor. Bronwyn calls it ‘an old Numenorean colony’ and that makes a lot of sense since it will become a port city that connects most of Gondor to the rest of the sea, with perfect access for Numenor’s ships. It lies on the Anduin river, which is the same river that Minas Tirith and Osgiliath lie on and can be seen in the Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. Travel south down that river and Pelargir is the first main city boats would come across.

Strictly speaking, Pelargir has not featured in the Lord of the Rings movies. However, the Corsairs of Umbar that Aragorn, Gimli, Legolas, and the army of the dead intercept in Return of the King (seen more in the Extended Edition) must have passed and probably attacked Pelargir on their way to Minas Tirith. In Tolkien lore, the Corsairs actually capture the port and use it to stage their assault on the rest of Gondor. If Aragorn’s ghost army hadn’t stopped them, Sauron may have won the battle at Minas Tirith.

While at the present time in the Rings of Power show Pelargir isn’t particularly important, it will become more important following the decline and ultimate destruction of Numenor. The wave seen in Queen Regent Míriel’s vision will extend out to Gondor and put Pelargir on the map. Hopefully, we should see the location for the first time in either the Rings of Power episode 8 or in season two.