Can You Unlock Overwatch 2 Silhouette Icons?

The Overwatch 2 silhouette icons are arguably the best-looking player icons featured in the Career Profile’s customization section. Unfortunately, it’s not clear how to go about unlocking them. Here’s the need-to-know info on how to unlock the Overwatch 2 silhouettes.

Can you unlock the Overwatch 2 silhouette icons in Career Profile?

At the time of writing, it doesn’t seem possible to unlock the Overwatch 2 silhouette icons. They can be viewed in the Career Profile customization section, but they can’t be unlocked.

The silhouette icons were thought to be locked behind a “Games Played” count, but players who have been grinding the game with the same character since launch are now doubting this.

It’s more likely that the developers haven’t yet implemented a way for the silhouettes to be unlocked. Blizzard has done this in the past, so it shouldn’t be that surprising to veteran fans. Newcomers may be perplexed, however.

Hopefully the silhouette icons become available soon, as it’s clear that a lot of players are eager to display their devotion to one particular character. This post will be updated as soon as this cosmetic unlock can be earned.

While the silhouette icons don’t appear to be bugged, Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges certainly are. The Competitive Ranking system is in need of a fix, too!