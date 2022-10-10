Is The Legend of Zelda Netflix Series With Emma Watson Real?

With all the excitement over the Super Mario Bros movie, fans are already hoping for adaptations of other Nintendo franchises, but are the Legend of Zelda Netflix rumors true? Is there a Tom Holland and Emma Watson Zelda Netflix series planned, or are these rumors just a bit of fun?

Emma Watson Zelda Netflix Rumor: real or fake?

Unfortunately, there is no The Legend of Zelda Netflix series with Emma Watson and Tom Holland in production. The rumors came about thanks to a Twitter post by Dan Leveille, who posted ‘the full cast of Netflix’s live-action Zelda series,’ along with a series of character posters. You can check them out below.

Here’s the full supposed cast, which includes some really fun choices:

Tom Holland as Link

Emma Watson as Zelda

Idris Elba as Ganondorf

Maisie Williams as Saria

Sadie Sink as Malon

Jameela Jamil as Urbosa

Danny DeVito as Tingle

Meryl Streep as Twinrova

Steve Buscemi as Dampé the Gravedigger

Gemma Chan as the Great Fairy

Idris Elba as Ganondorf is a particularly fantastic choice. As Dan clearly states in the tweet, however, this is a joke, and all the posters were made with a combination of AI art and Photoshop. This hasn’t stopped a lot of people from believing this was real, even in the replies to the tweet. Some even complained about the choice of Tom Holland as Link.

Who would you choose? 😜 — Dan Leveille (@danlev) October 8, 2022

It started with Dan creating a Zelda Netflix poster with Tom Holland as Link last month and snowballed into a full fan cast. The general consensus among most parties, though, is that Nintendo properties are probably better suited to animation.

This is good news for Nintendo and Illumination, who of course have their own Super Mario Bros CG animated movie coming out. The first trailer recently debuted and fans had mixed reactions to Chris Pratt as Mario. The Super Mario Bros movie releasing in April 2024. The Legend of Zelda Netflix series releases hopefully never.