Does Overwatch 2 Have Aim Assist on PC and Console?

Aim assist in Overwatch 2 is used to help those using less accurate inputs like controllers to consistently aim at the target. It acts almost like a magnet, slowly drawing the crosshairs over enemies. While the adjustments are very small, making enemies that bit easier to hit can enhance the experience for many players. So, does Overwatch 2 have aim assist? And, if so, is it on both PC and consoles like the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch?

Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist on PC?

Overwatch doesn’t have aim assist on PC in the traditional sense. However, characters like Soldier 76 and Cassidy have auto-aiming ultimates that come with their own “aim assist” style benefits.

Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist on console (PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch)?

Overwatch 2 does have aim assist on consoles like the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

With that said, there are reports that when console players are teaming up with PC players using cross-play, aim assist becomes disabled. It’s unclear if this is an intended change or if it’s yet another bug that Blizzard must work to fix.

