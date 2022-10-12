When Will Halloween Ends Be On Peacock?

With Halloween Ends set to make its cinematic debut on October 14, 2022, Peacock subscribers are wondering exactly when they will be able to tune in and get their dose of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode on the streaming platform. Here is exactly when the film will come out on Peacock.

Halloween Ends will be released on Friday, October 14, 2022 on Peacock. This means that as soon as the clock strikes midnight on October 14, Halloween fans will be able to delve into the final chapter in the new Halloween trilogy, which is set to bring Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael’s enduring battle to a definitive end. Note that the movie will only be available for those who are subscribed to Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month).

Directed once again by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends serves as the conclusion to the critically-acclaimed horror franchise. It takes place four years after the events of 2021’s Halloween Kills, when Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) following Michael’s murder of Laurie’s daughter, also Allyson’s mother.

Having allowed the specter of Michael to dictate her life for decades, Laurie has liberated herself from fear and rage, but when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, violence and terror returns. Laurie is forced to confront the evil she cannot control for the final time, and only she or Michael will make it out alive.

Other returning cast members include Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and James Jude Courtney as The Shape. David Gordon Green worked on the screenplay alongside Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, and Danny McBride. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, and Bill Block all produced.