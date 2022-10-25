When is the Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Start Time and End Date?

With Halloween getting ever closer, most games are starting their seasonal events and Overwatch 2 is no exception. There’ll be a new game mode, limited-time skins, and a variety of other goodies, but when is the Overwatch 2 Halloween event start time and date? Here’s the need-to-know info.

The Overwatch 2 Halloween event will start at 11:00 AM PDT on October 25. The event arrives alongside the game’s latest update.

The main attraction will be the new Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride PvE mode, which serves as a sequel to the Junkenstein’s Revenge mode in Overwatch. Players head back to Adlersbrunn for a new story where the Bride of Junkenstein seeks revenge on those who killed Doctor Junkenstein. Completing challenges will unlock rewards like name cards, weapon charms, and Battle Pass XP.

The original Junkenstein’s Revenge mode will be returning for a limited time during the event, while there will be new skins and bundles in the Overwatch Shop. These include Halloween skins for Ashe, Junker Queen, Kikiro, and Sojourn. There will also be Twitch Drops to earn for other Halloween goodies.

When does the Overwatch 2 Halloween event end?

The Overwatch 2 Halloween event will end on November 9. However, Blizzard Entertainment has not confirmed an exact time for the event to end