Meta Quest Pro VR: Specs, Release Date, Price

Following weeks of rumors, Meta announced the Meta Quest Pro VR headset at their Meta Connect event on October 11. With high-end specs and a high-end price to match, the company seems to be targeting a new audience in the tech industry as a “whole new way to work”. What do we know about the Meta Quest Pro?

The Meta Quest Pro specs

Meta is describing the Quest Pro as their most advanced headset yet and it improves on the Meta Quest 2 with new features like eye tracking and a high-resolution color video feed. The headset weighs 722 grams but is better-balanced thanks to the relocation of the battery unit to the back of the headset. Those using the headset can choose to have peripheral vision and vision underneath the lenses but can also block this out. The only downside is battery life, which is 1-2 hours per charge with a recharge time of 2 hours. You can see the full Quest Pro specs below.

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 5G Storage 256GB of storage RAM 12GB Display resolution 1800 x 1920 pixels per eye Refresh Rate Maximum 90Hz Lenses Dual Tianjin-3 QLED panels IPD Range 55-75mm with continuous IPD adjustment Tracking 10 sensors plus an IR depth projector for mixed-reality Battery 5,000 mAh Meta Quest Pro Specs

As well as the new headset, the Touch controllers have also been redesigned. The ring of LEDs has been swapped for outward-facing tracking cameras which means tracking will continue even if they’re out of range of the headset cameras. The wrist straps can also be replaced with a stylus that’s used against a hard surface to draw in VR.

The Meta Quest Pro headset will be released worldwide on October 25 and can already be pre-ordered from the Meta website. The headset is priced at an eye-watering $1499.99.