Vive XR Elite: Release Date, Pricing, and Specs

The Vive XR Elite release date isn’t far off. Even though the headset us just revealed at CES 2022, it’ll launch in the next few months. However, with its pricing, we’re not sure how well HTC thinks it will sell, even if it’s got great specs.

The Vive XR Elite release date will be sometime in early March 2023. However, pre-orders are already available, and you can lock your headset in now.

The official website doesn’t mention whether or not the XR Elite will ship in waves or if HTC plans to fulfill all the orders at once. However, only pre-order shipments are guaranteed to go out in early March. So, if you want to get it as soon as possible, you’ll want to make your purchase before pre-orders close on February 15, 2023.

Vive XR Elite pricing

The Vive XR Elite costs $1,099, and there’s only one model available. While this is pretty pricey, it stacks up well against the rest of the Vive line-up. For example, the Vive Pro 2 is $1,399 for the headset, two Base Station 2.0 units, and a Controller 2.0 set, and the Focus 3 is 1,300 for the headset and controllers.

So, while the XR Elite seems expensive, it stacks up well against other high-end headsets. It’s only a bit more costly than the Valve Index VR Kit but is completely wireless, which makes for a much more comfortable experience.

Vive XR Elite specs

The Vive XR Elite has decent specs. However, it’s roughly on par with the Oculus Quest 2 at twice the price.

Resolution: 1920×1920 pixels per eye (3840×1920 pixels combined)

1920×1920 pixels per eye (3840×1920 pixels combined) Headset Tracking: 6 Degrees of Freedom inside-out tracking

6 Degrees of Freedom inside-out tracking Refresh Rate: 90 Hz

90 Hz Field of View: Up to 110 Degrees

Up to 110 Degrees Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Storage: 128 GB

128 GB RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Connectivity: 2 USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type C ports Bluetooth 5.2 + BLE Wi-Fi 6 + 6E

Sensors: 4 Tracking cameras 16 MP RGB passthrough camera G-sensor Depth sensor Gyroscope Proximity sensor



Unfortunately, the XR Elite isn’t revolutionary and doesn’t even outpace some of HTC’s own offerings. For example, the Vive Focus 3 is in the same price range, and it has comparable stats. The only significant advantage the XR Elite has over other headsets on the market is its use of pancake lenses which allow it to have a smaller form factor. So, unless size is a major concern for you, you’re better off with an Oculus Quest 2.