Is the Vive XR Elite Standalone or Does it Require a PC?

HTC announced the Vive XR Elite headset, and potential buyers are wondering if it’ll be a standalone unit like the Oculus Quest 2 or require a PC like the HTC Vive Pro series. We’ll take a look at the XR Elite’s game compatibility below and whether it works independently or needs a computer.

Can you play the Vive XR Elite without a computer?

The Vive XR Elite is a standalone headset. So, like the Oculus Quest, you can play games without a PC. In addition, its specs are roughly on par with the Quest 2. So, you’ll be able to purchase many of the same titles you can find on the Oculus Store and play them. There are 1,088 games and DLC available on HTC’s Viveport store, and you can see a full list here.

Can it connect to a PC and use Steam VR?

The Vive XR Elite can also connect to a PC. Players can use either a cable or Wi-Fi to with Vive Streaming to play PC VR games.

This headset is fully compatible with any almost game that uses SteamVR. Odds are if the game works with previous Vive headsets or Valve Index, then there won’t be any compatibility issues on the new headset.