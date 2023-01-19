Is Gorilla Tag Coming to Xbox and Game Pass?

No, Gorilla Tag is not coming to Xbox or Game Pass. For now, the game is available exclusively on PC (Steam) and Oculus. Developer Another Axiom hasn’t announced any plans to bring the game to Xbox or Game Pass.

Will Gorilla Tag ever come to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One?

Gorilla Tag may one day come to Xbox platforms. Currently, the game is built for virtual reality headsets, which Xbox doesn’t yet have. However, it’s possible that Xbox may one day launch a VR headset, which could then be used to play Gorilla Tag, should the developer port it across.

It’s also possible that Gorilla Tag will evolve to have both VR and non-VR versions. The non-VR version could then come to Xbox and be played with a standard Xbox controller. With that said, the developer hasn’t revealed any such plans.

For now, Xbox owners aiming to play Gorilla Tag anytime soon will need to pick up another system, either a PC or Oculus Quest headset.

