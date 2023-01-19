Is Gorilla Tag Coming to PS4 and PS5 Using PSVR?

No, Gorilla Tag is not coming to PS4 or PS5 using PSVR. At the time of writing, the game’s developer, Another Axiom, has not revealed any plans to release the game on PlayStation hardware.

Will Gorilla Tag ever come to PS4 or PS5?

While there are no current plans to bring Gorilla Tag to PS4 or PS5, it’s still possible that the developer will eventually launch the game on PlayStation.

With PSVR 2 set to launch soon, Sony is likely looking for more compelling virtual reality experiences to help bolster their VR catalog of games. It’s easy to imagine Gorilla Tag working well on PSVR 2 and maybe even the last-gen PSVR.

Gorilla Tag’s low-quality visuals allow it to run standalone on Oculus Quest hardware, which means it isn’t too demanding. Therefore, it’s certainly reasonable to imagine a PS4 version, if the game does indeed come to PlayStation systems.

For now, those looking to play Gorilla Tag will need to do so on PC or Oculus.

