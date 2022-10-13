Those looking to buy PC Building Simulator 2 on Steam may be surprised to see that the game isn’t listed on the store. This is despite the original game being available on Valve’s platform. So why isn’t PC Building Simulator 2 on Steam? And will there be a Steam release date in the future? Here’s the need-to-know information.

PC Building Simulator 2 will not be releasing on Steam, so there is no Steam release date.

PC Building Sim 2 is an Epic Games Store exclusive, which means that it is only available on EGS.

Why is PC Building Simulator 2 an Epic Games Store exclusive?

PC Building Simulator 2 is an Epic Games Store exclusive due to an arrangement between the developer and publisher.

While it may be inconvenient for PC users to install more than one gaming platform, or they may have reservations about using EGS, the Epic Games Store is currently the only place to buy, download, and play PC Building Simulator 2.

