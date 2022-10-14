Is PlayStation Stars Free?: Do I Have To Pay for PS Stars Membership?

PlayStation Stars is a new reward scheme that’s available on both PS5 and PS4. It awards players with Collectibles, Games, and PSN credit for the completion of various challenges. With it having just launched in more regions, many new users are wondering “Is PlayStation Stars free?” or if it has to be paid for. Here’s everything users need to know about PS Stars being free.

Is PlayStation Stars free?

PlayStation Stars is free.

Users can sign up and complete challenges for free. To confirm: No, you don’t have to pay to be a PS Stars member.

It’s completely free to sign up to PlayStation Stars through the official PlayStation website or PS App. No payment is required and users don’t even have to be subscribed to PS Plus. PS Stars is totally free for all PS5 and PS4 players.

What’s more, if for any reason users want to leave PlayStation Stars, they can do. Of course, as it’s a totally free service, there shouldn’t be any need to end a PS Stars membership.

