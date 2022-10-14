PlayStation Stars ‘Hang Tight’: How Long Is the Waiting List?

While some players have been able to jump straight into PlayStation Stars, the new loyalty program aimed at all PS5 and PS4 players, others have been left stuck in a waiting queue. Those players have been told to “Hang Tight”, but how long is the Playstation Stars Waiting List?

Do I have to “Hang Tight” in the PlayStation Stars Waiting List?

There is nothing players will be able to do to make the wait any shorter. Those who try to cancel their registration and sign up again will find their place in the waiting list has not changed. Unfortunately, all PlayStation Stars players caught up in the queue will just have to wait until they’re taken off the waiting list by Sony.

Sony will be adding new players to PlayStation Stars “on a rolling basis” and this means players will have to “hang tight” for “up to two months”. Those placed in the waiting list will be notified by e-mail when they’ve been removed from the waiting list and put into the program properly.

Reports suggest the waiting list is only something that has been introduced in North and South America following demand. Players in Asia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand all seem to have been able to step straight into the loyalty program.