Will Scorn Get a PS4 and PS5 Release Date or is it Xbox Exclusive?

Scorn was released today, October 14, but only on Xbox Series X|S and PC. PS5 and PS4 players may be wondering if they will be able to get their hands on the latest horror game, especially with Halloween approaching. Will Scorn ever come to PS5 or PS4, and if so, when is likely to be the release date for those versions?

There is no confirmed release date for Scorn on PS5 or PS4 at the time of writing. Scorn has only ever been announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Windows Store, GOG, and Steam. The game can also be played on mobile devices through Xbox Cloud Gaming, although players will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Will Scorn ever come to PlayStation?

Ebb Software has previously stated they partnered with Microsoft during the development of Scorn to get access to a lot of benefits, “from additional resources to much bigger exposure (marketing).” As part of the deal, this also made the game exclusive to Xbox consoles. There is a chance that this is a timed exclusivity deal that will mean the game will be released on PS5 after a set period of time. However, the game is unlikely to be released on PS4 and it was not released on Xbox One due to that version being “a sub-par version of the game and overall not a good experience.”