Can you play Gotham Knights Early Access on PS5, Xbox, and PC?

Gotham Knights is due to be released later this week for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. With previews and hands-on impressions helping to stir up excitement for the game, many are hoping they will be able to access the open-world, action RPG early. Is there such a thing as a Gotham Knights early access period?

Has WB Games confirmed a Gotham Knights early access period?

WG Games has not announced an early access period for Gotham Knights on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC. Regardless of whether players have pre-ordered the game or have paid for the Deluxe Edition on any platform, everyone will be able to play the game when it is released on October 21 and not a minute before then. At least this is earlier than before, as the game’s release date was brought forward by four days earlier in the year.

Those who don’t want to know anything about the game before it’s released will be best trying to avoid all of the leaks revealed by the premature release of the artbook. The good news for players that have pre-ordered the game is that they get the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin for doing so. Deluxe Edition owners will get these additional items: