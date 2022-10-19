Why Is PS5 DualSense Edge So Expensive?

Sony has revealed the PS5 DualSense Edge controller price to be $199.99 USD/¥29,980/€239.99/£209.99. That is quite the step up from the standard DualSense gamepad, which could cause some players to wonder why the price is so high. Here’s a breakdown of why the PS5 DualSense Edge is so expensive.

Why is the PS5 DualSense Edge price so high?

The PS5 DualSense Edge price is so high because of the features that it offers.

Much like the premium Xbox Elite controller, the DualSense Edge is priced at a premium and targeted at enthusiasts and pro-level players.

Those who decide to invest in the PS5 DualSense Edge will enjoy removable stick caps, swappable back buttons, replaceable stick modules, and the ability to customize controller mapping with different player profiles. What’s more, stick sensitivity and dead zones can be adjusted. These features are included on top of what makes a DualSense pad unique, including the haptic feedback and trigger effects.

Is the DualSense Edge controller worth it?

For those who play a lot of competitive titles, the DualSense Edge controller will likely be worth it.

The increased responsiveness and accuracy potentially bestowed by the DualSense Edge will give high-level players a clear advantage, which may well be worth the premium price.

